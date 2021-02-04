Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 994,682 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 994,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wipro worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

