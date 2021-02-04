Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $89.32 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

