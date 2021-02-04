The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

CLX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

