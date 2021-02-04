Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after purchasing an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,284 shares of company stock valued at $58,942,722. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $380.47 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.91. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.78, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

