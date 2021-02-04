Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Entegris by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.