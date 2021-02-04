Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after buying an additional 16,887,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

