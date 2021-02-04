CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

