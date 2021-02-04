Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.