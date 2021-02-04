Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

