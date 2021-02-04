Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,192 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

WTRG opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.