20,545 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

DMYD stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

