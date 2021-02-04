Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,192 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

