CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 497,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 373,943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.