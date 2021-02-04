Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722,626 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.