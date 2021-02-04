McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

