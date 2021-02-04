CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 11,124 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

TSN opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

