Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $376,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

