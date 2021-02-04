Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.20% of Investors Title worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Investors Title by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $194.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.