Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after buying an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

