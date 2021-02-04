Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.55 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $210.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $25,766,702. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

