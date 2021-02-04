International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

