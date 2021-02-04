Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.76-1.92 EPS.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $1,076,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,966 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,084 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

