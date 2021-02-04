PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $17.18 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

