PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.