NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Neutral”

New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock opened at $541.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

