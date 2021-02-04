Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 5,104.93% and a negative return on equity of 217.36%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.