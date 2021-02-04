US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

