Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

