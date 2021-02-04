PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 102,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

