Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,401 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 103,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,638.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

