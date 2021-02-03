Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Drops By 14.8%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,223.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAF remained flat at $$148.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $193.15.

GNHAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vifor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

