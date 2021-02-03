Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.67. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

