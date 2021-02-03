Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00899720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.34 or 0.04618721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.