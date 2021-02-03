Orion Protocol Price Up 56.9% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.80 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00012015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00139166 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00243059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00062671 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

