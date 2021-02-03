Permit Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Cable One accounts for 0.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cable One by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded down $36.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,043.00. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,799. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,932.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,374.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

