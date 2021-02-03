McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

