$472.17 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $472.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the highest is $482.34 million. Saia reported sales of $443.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

