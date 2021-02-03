Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT at $20.94

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

