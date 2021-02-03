NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,548 shares during the period. NCR accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of NCR worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 17,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,674. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

