Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 9,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Edenred has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.