Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 7,065 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 595,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.