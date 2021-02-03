Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,290. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.