Sailer Financial LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sailer Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sailer Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 2,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

