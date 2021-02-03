Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 97,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

