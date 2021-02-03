Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ETO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,995. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
