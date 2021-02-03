Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ETO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,995. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.