Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $270,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,931. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 21,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

