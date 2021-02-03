Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 208,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605,595. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

