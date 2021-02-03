ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Up 5.9%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 1,508,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,764,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of 227.74 and a beta of 2.75.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

