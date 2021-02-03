Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.35. 348,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 344,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

