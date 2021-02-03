Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.34. 1,370,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,359,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

